Will lack of character expose City next season?

Manchester City’s failure in the Champions League epitomised their underwhelming 2019/20 campaign, which resulted in the club claiming only one piece of silverware – the EFL Cup. For a normal side, finishing second in the Premier League and winning a trophy would be a major achievement. However, this is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – where winning all four major trophies is the main objective at the start of every campaign.

It will be no different in 2020/21 campaign, but their continued failures in the Champions League are becoming a concern. The pressure on the club to deliver success in Europe’s elite competition is growing by the season. This year’s disappointment stung more than any other given the fact that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona were already out of the tournament. There was a pathway for Guardiola to guide City to their first major European title, but they squandered against inferior opposition in the form of Lyon.

The defeat to the French outfit was David Silva’s final game for the Citizens, while there is a slight concern that the cornerstones of their past success are beginning to age. Sergio Aguero missed the contest due to injury, while Fernandinho’s powers are on the wane in the middle of the park. Ederson has lost the sense of his aura between the sticks, committing errors over the course of the campaign. The defensive mistakes that have been common place even when City have dominated the Premier League show no signs of abating even with significant resources invested in the backline.

Despite finishing well off the pace of Liverpool and their issues in Europe, Guardiola’s men are the leading contenders in the Premier League betting odds to win the title next season. The Spaniard still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal as Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will lead a potent attack. Kevin De Bruyne remains at the peak of his powers in the heart of the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva and the ever-improving Phil Foden. They’ve bolstered their ranks with the signings of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, while further additions are expected with Kalidou Koulibaly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

It’s one thing spending money to acquire talent – the other is finding the right character for the club. Over the last two years City have lost arguably their most two influential players in the last decade in David Silva and Vincent Kompany. Their presence alone provided character in the dressing room and guile in key moments – none more so than Kompany’s stunner to secure the 2018/19 Premier League crown against Leicester City at the Etihad.

Aguero is around to carry the mantle in the final third, although at the age of 32, the Argentine’s best days are behind him and is entering the last year of his contract. Sterling and Jesus are there to take over the burden, but Sterling’s miss against Lyon proved that replacing his composure under pressure will not be easy. The England international and Jesus have to step up across all formats to become the main men and the cornerstones of the team. The middle of the park is secure with De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva along with Rodri. And although Fernandinho is not the player he was, the Brazilian can still provide useful minutes at the age of 35.

Guardiola’s main concern will be his backline that was exposed so easily against Lyon and at numerous times during the last Premier League campaign, resulting in their nine defeats. The club have continue to throw money at the problem, but are no closer to a solution. Koulibaly could be the answer and the Senegalese has the experience and quality to be a difference-maker. Whether City can secure his signature remains to be seen. Ake appears to be a signing in the mould of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi – good but not the world-class ability City crave at the back. The future of the club’s success could well hinge on their activity in the transfer window.