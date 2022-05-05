Home TV Show News and Interviews LIVERPOOL FCs NEW 2022/23 NIKE HOME KIT | FIRST LOOK!

LIVERPOOL FCs NEW 2022/23 NIKE HOME KIT | FIRST LOOK!

LIVERPOOL FCs NEW 2022/23 NIKE HOME KIT | FIRST LOOK!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Get the first look at Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2022/23 campaign.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Get 30% off an annual subscription with the code 30G022 https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Manchester City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City Highlights – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final – 2nd leg | 4 May 2022

Next Video
Man City , Pep Guardiola ,Post Match Press Conference , Premier League

Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg

Related videos

Top