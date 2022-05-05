This is what Guardiola had to say about Real Madrid knocking Man City out of CL
Press conference with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his side was knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Real Madrid following a 3-1 second-leg extra-time loss at the Bernabeu which sealed a 6-5 aggregate defeat.
Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg
