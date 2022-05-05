Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg

Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg

Pep Guardiola post match press conference – Real Madrid v Man City | UCL – Semi final 2nd leg
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

This is what Guardiola had to say about Real Madrid knocking Man City out of CL
Press conference with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his side was knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Real Madrid following a 3-1 second-leg extra-time loss at the Bernabeu which sealed a 6-5 aggregate defeat.

Previous Video
LIVERPOOL FCs NEW 2022/23 NIKE HOME KIT | FIRST LOOK!

LIVERPOOL FCs NEW 2022/23 NIKE HOME KIT | FIRST LOOK!

Next Video
Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top