Lionel Messi reveals he chose to join Paris Saint-Germain in order to win fifth Champions League
Lionel Messi reveals he chose to join Paris Saint-Germain in order to win fifth Champions League

Lionel Messi has revealed he chose to join Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona as he believes they offer him the best chance of winning the Champions League for a fifth time.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also admitted his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar helped to persuade him to move to PSG when it became clear his time at the Nou Camp was at an end.

As part of ‘The Transfer Show’ Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discussed what this move will mean for PSG as a club, the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino and the competitive balance of Ligue 1.

