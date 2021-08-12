Home Cup Games UEFA Super Cup Chelsea vs Villarreal Full Match – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
Chelsea vs Villarreal Full Match – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
Chelsea vs Villarreal Full Match – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021

Chelsea v Villarreal – Coverage of the final from Windsor Park, Belfast. Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League for the second time in May to book their place in this final. Unai Emery’s Villarreal team beat Manchester United on penalties to win last season’s Europa League to help Emery win the competition for the fourth time in his managerial career.

