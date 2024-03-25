Les Ferdinand: The Demise of English Strikers & Sacking Managers | Stick to Football EP 24

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special episode we are delighted to be joined by Premier League legend Les Ferdinand.

Joined by former England team-mates Gary Neville and Ian Wright alongside Jill Scott and Roy Keane, ‘Sir Les’ kicks off the show talking about the competition for a starting spot in England’s stacked frontline in the 1990’s.

Despite being called up to Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998, Les didn’t play a single minute and reveals which one incident meant he never made an appearance at a major tournament.

A legend for QPR, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in his playing days with 149 Premier League goals, Les talks about his time as Spurs coach where he worked with record England goal scorer Harry Kane.

The former QPR man also talks about his role as Sporting Director at the R’s and why he left the club after eight years in June 2023.

Lastly Gary doesn’t let Les away without discussing the 1995/96 season that seen Manchester United pip Newcastle United to the Premier League title.

00:00 Promo

00:45 Behind the Scenes

05:50 Introduction

06:14 1990’s England strikers

19:24 England caps quiz

28:39 Harry Kane

41:32 Role of a sporting director

56:52 Why Les left QPR

01:20:39 Post match scenes

