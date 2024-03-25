Warning Signs For England, Florian Wirtzs Wondergoal & Can Wales Qualify For EURO 2024? | EP 99

Do England need to be less pragmatic if they want to win a major trophy? Has Anthony Gordon played his way onto the plane this summer? Is it dangerous to write off Germany at the Euros?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss Wales emphatic victory against Finland and their upcoming winner-takes-all match against Poland.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Pre-Match Tribute To Terry Venables

10:25 – England v Brazil

18:55 – Standout Performances

23:00 – Gary & Alan v Brazil

26:20 – Worries For England?

31:33 – Wales Qualifying Game For EURO 2024

36:00 – Germany Potential Favourites

39:30 – Players Exuding Class

41:35 – EURO 2024 Predictions