Warning Signs For England, Florian Wirtzs Wondergoal & Can Wales Qualify For EURO 2024? | EP 99

Do England need to be less pragmatic if they want to win a major trophy? Has Anthony Gordon played his way onto the plane this summer? Is it dangerous to write off Germany at the Euros?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss Wales emphatic victory against Finland and their upcoming winner-takes-all match against Poland.

#euro2024 #englandfootball #qualifying
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Pre-Match Tribute To Terry Venables
10:25 – England v Brazil
18:55 – Standout Performances
23:00 – Gary & Alan v Brazil
26:20 – Worries For England?
31:33 – Wales Qualifying Game For EURO 2024
36:00 – Germany Potential Favourites
39:30 – Players Exuding Class
41:35 – EURO 2024 Predictions

