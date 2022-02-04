Leroy Sané – Bundesligas Best

Highs and lows: Leroy Sané’s route to world-class status

Leroy Sané is probably one of the most naturally talented players the Bundesliga has ever had or will have. He caresses the ball at pace, leaves opponents for dead and his finishing is clinical. He has become indispensable for FC Bayern München. Young kids all over the world copy his tricks in kick-abouts and want to be like him. But Sané’s career has had lows as well as highs. That’s probably what makes him so strong. He plays like one of the Bundesliga’s Best. Who do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments.

