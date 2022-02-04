Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Art Of Long Passing | Premier League | Tielemans, Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne & Neves

The Art Of Long Passing | Premier League | Tielemans, Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne & Neves

Kieran Trippier & James Ward-Prowse vs THE BEST Premier League Free Kicks

Episode 16 of FIFA Uncovered looks at long passing & uncovers the pass masters in FIFA 22. This video features Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and more!

FIFA Uncovered is a series which delves deeper into FIFA 22 Ratings than ever before, and which crowns the champions of each attribute.

