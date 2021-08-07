Home Leagues Championship Who are the Championship 2021-2022 favourites?
Who are the Championship 2021-2022 favourites?
Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the Not the Top 20 podcast assess their contenders for promotion from the Championship this season.

