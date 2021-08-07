Who are the Championship 2021-2022 favourites?
Loading advertisement...
Up next
SWEDEN vs CANADA | Women’s Football Final – Penalty Highlights | Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
46 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Who are the Championship 2021-2022 favourites?
Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the Not the Top 20 podcast assess their contenders for promotion from the Championship this season.