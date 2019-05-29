Home News and Interviews Latest Transfer News – 29 May 2019
Latest Transfer News - 29 May 2019 1
News and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

Latest Transfer News – 29 May 2019

All the news and rumours, including the latest on Thomas Meunier, Giovani Lo Celso, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Ernesto Valverde and more.

 

  • Real Madrid forward Isco is in line to become Maurizio Sarri’s first signing as Juventus boss, according to reports.
  • Barcelona are reportedly ready to listen to offers for forward Ousmane Dembele, just two years after making him the second most expensive player of all time.
  • Tottenham have made a £53m bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso but the Spanish club are demanding the £88m release clause is met.
  • Declan Rice has talked down the prospect of leaving West Ham this summer but admitted that his long-term sights are on Champions League football.
  • Eddie Jones may agree to remain in charge of England through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
  • Chelsea have agreed a £115m fee for Eden Hazard, with the Belgian set to sign a £400k-a-week Real Madrid deal.
  • Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move to Inter Milan.
  • West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is heading to Bundesliga side Mainz in an £8m deal.
  • Harry Wilson has sparked a scramble for his signature after deciding he wants to quit Liverpool.
  • Newcastle have been ‘quoted €15m’ for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
  • Chelsea target Philippe Coutinho issued a transfer request to Barcelona three months ago.
  • Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as makeweights in a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.
  • Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo looks increasingly likely to become a Rangers player ahead of the new season, as Steven Gerrard continues his rebuild.
  • Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid is ‘practically done’ as the Manchester United star agrees to a massive pay cut.
Previous Post
john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – Europa League Preview | 29 May 2019

Next Post
baku, chelsea, football, soccer, champions league, arsenal, europa league, final, maurizio sarri, unai emery,

Arsenal vs Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Europa League Final | 29 May 2019

RELATED POSTS

Top