Latest Transfer News – 29 May 2019
All the news and rumours, including the latest on Thomas Meunier, Giovani Lo Celso, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Ernesto Valverde and more.
- Real Madrid forward Isco is in line to become Maurizio Sarri’s first signing as Juventus boss, according to reports.
- Barcelona are reportedly ready to listen to offers for forward Ousmane Dembele, just two years after making him the second most expensive player of all time.
- Tottenham have made a £53m bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso but the Spanish club are demanding the £88m release clause is met.
- Declan Rice has talked down the prospect of leaving West Ham this summer but admitted that his long-term sights are on Champions League football.
- Eddie Jones may agree to remain in charge of England through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
- Chelsea have agreed a £115m fee for Eden Hazard, with the Belgian set to sign a £400k-a-week Real Madrid deal.
- Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move to Inter Milan.
- West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is heading to Bundesliga side Mainz in an £8m deal.
- Harry Wilson has sparked a scramble for his signature after deciding he wants to quit Liverpool.
- Newcastle have been ‘quoted €15m’ for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
- Chelsea target Philippe Coutinho issued a transfer request to Barcelona three months ago.
- Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as makeweights in a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.
- Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo looks increasingly likely to become a Rangers player ahead of the new season, as Steven Gerrard continues his rebuild.
- Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid is ‘practically done’ as the Manchester United star agrees to a massive pay cut.