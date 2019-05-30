Home News and Interviews Latest Transfer News – 30 May 2019
Latest Transfer News – 30 May 2019

All the news and rumours, including the latest on the futures of Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri plus the fight to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.

  • Hazard, who has been with Chelsea for seven seasons and won six major honours with the club, told BT Sport”I think it’s a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge.”
  • Alexis Sanchez has been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan after struggling to find form at Manchester United
  • Gareth Bale has been linked with Manchester United or a return to Tottenham
  • Romelu Lukaku was told he can leave Manchester United during showdown talks on Wednesday.
  • Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus
  • Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future with Chelsea on Thursday following their Europa League final victory over Arsenal
  • Tottenham’s live screening of the Champions League final on Saturday has sold out.
  • Liverpool’s team bus got stuck in a tunnel below Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – the venue that will host the Champions League final.
  • Aston Villa are preparing a club-record £20m bid to sign Brentford’s 25-goal striker Neal Maupay.
  • Manchester United have been joined by rivals Manchester City in the £105m race for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.
  • Real Madrid are confident they have agreed a deal to buy Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a fee of up to £115m.
  • Juventus’ players have been told to expect Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri to be appointed as their next manager.
  • Real Madrid could introduce Eden Hazard as early as Monday after he played his final game for Chelsea in Baku.
  • Liverpool outcast Loris Karius has turned down the chance to attend Saturday’s Champions League final.
  • Chelsea named 11 substitutes on their bench compared to Arsenal’s 12 in the Europa League final but there was still no room for Danny Drinkwater.
  • Huddersfield are frontrunners to sign Ipswich’s England youngster Dylan Crowe.
  • England are being damaged by a new generation of football fans who adopt a “stag-do culture”, according to the FA’s head of security.
  • James Maddison is being closely monitored by Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham boss plans how to spend his Champions League jackpot.
  • Brighton are bracing themselves for a bid for midfielder Davy Propper from Champions League semi-finalists Ajax.
  • Southampton striker Sam Gallagher is wanted by Leeds after being told he can leave the south coast.
  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to take a close look at Ryan Kent during pre-season before deciding if he spends a second season on loan at Rangers.
  • QPR are lining up a shock swoop for Scotland and Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly.
  • Gordon Strachan will hold crunch talks with Dundee in the next 48 hours before deciding whether or not to make a stunning return to football at Dens Park.
