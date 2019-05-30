Latest Transfer News – 30 May 2019

All the news and rumours, including the latest on the futures of Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri plus the fight to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.

Hazard, who has been with Chelsea for seven seasons and won six major honours with the club, told BT Sport”I think it’s a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge.”

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan after struggling to find form at Manchester United

Gareth Bale has been linked with Manchester United or a return to Tottenham

Romelu Lukaku was told he can leave Manchester United during showdown talks on Wednesday.

Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus

Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future with Chelsea on Thursday following their Europa League final victory over Arsenal

Tottenham’s live screening of the Champions League final on Saturday has sold out.

Liverpool’s team bus got stuck in a tunnel below Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – the venue that will host the Champions League final.

Aston Villa are preparing a club-record £20m bid to sign Brentford’s 25-goal striker Neal Maupay.

Manchester United have been joined by rivals Manchester City in the £105m race for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.

Real Madrid are confident they have agreed a deal to buy Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a fee of up to £115m.

Juventus’ players have been told to expect Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri to be appointed as their next manager.

Real Madrid could introduce Eden Hazard as early as Monday after he played his final game for Chelsea in Baku.

Liverpool outcast Loris Karius has turned down the chance to attend Saturday’s Champions League final.

Chelsea named 11 substitutes on their bench compared to Arsenal’s 12 in the Europa League final but there was still no room for Danny Drinkwater.

Huddersfield are frontrunners to sign Ipswich’s England youngster Dylan Crowe.

England are being damaged by a new generation of football fans who adopt a “stag-do culture”, according to the FA’s head of security.

James Maddison is being closely monitored by Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham boss plans how to spend his Champions League jackpot.

Brighton are bracing themselves for a bid for midfielder Davy Propper from Champions League semi-finalists Ajax.

Southampton striker Sam Gallagher is wanted by Leeds after being told he can leave the south coast.