Latest Transfer News – 28 May 2019
All the transfer news and rumours, including the latest on Edinson Cavani, Andre Gomes, Leroy Sane, Maurizio Sarri and more.
- Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has agreed terms with Serie A giants Juventus to be their next manager.
- Madrid’s bar owners fear Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham will be a magnet for hooligans.
- Real Madrid would need to produce an incredible financial package worth £1.2m a week to prize Neymar away from PSG this summer.
- Juventus have insisted striker Paulo Dybala won’t be going anywhere this summer despite interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.
- Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is poised to take over as manager of Marseille on a £6m salary.
- Former owner Randy Lerner netted a £30m windfall after Aston Villa won promotion at Wembley on Monday.
- Roberto Martinez is the shock favourite to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager this summer.
- Torino are ready to offer £8.8m to Chelsea for defender Ola Aina.
- Former Great Britain Sevens star Ruaridh McConnochie has moved closer to becoming England’s shock World Cup selection after being picked in a training squad.
- Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the “earliest opportunity”.
- Unai Emery is on Barcelona’s four-man shortlist to replace Ernesto Valverde, according to reports.
- Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata wants a permanent deal at Atletico Madrid after joining on loan for 18 months in January.
- Rafa Benitez is seeking clarity from Newcastle about his future – with the club on the brink of a £300m takeover.
- Norwich have been told by Sheffield Wednesday they will have to pay £7m to sign Jordan Rhodes permanently.
- Leicester striker Islam Slimani has reportedly snubbed a move to Greek side Olympiakos, as he wants to play in the Premier League.
- PSG striker Edinson Cavani will reportedly snub an offer to sign for Manchester United this summer.
- Ross McCormack is set to see his wage rocket up to £70,000 a week after Aston Villa were promoted despite having not played a league game for the club since January 2017.
- Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has taken over as coach of Swiss club FC Sion.
- Lyon forward Maxwell Cornet has admitted he’s flattered to have been linked with a summer move to Liverpool.
- Arsenal boss Unai Emery is ready to battle it out with Manchester United for the services of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.
- Former Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is back in management with Portuguese side Rio Ave.
- Liverpool have launched an offer for Real Sociedad star Diego Llorente.
- Arsenal have made enquiries over AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- Newcastle United remain privately sceptical that an offer from Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan will lead to the sale of the club.
- England and Barbarians have resisted the opportunity to give Danny Cipriani one more chance to press his claims on a Twickenham stage, by overlooking him for Sunday’s Quilter Cup finale.
- Steve Clarke is set to name Kilmarnock duo Eamonn Brophy and Greg Taylor in his first Scotland squad.
- Dundee want to appoint their new boss this week – with Jim Goodwin in pole position.
- Aberdeen are still trying to re-sign Dominic Ball with Doncaster Rovers and Ipswich both interested.