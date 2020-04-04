Latest transfer news – 14 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Timo Werner, Erling Haaland, Angel Gomes and more!
- The restart of the Premier League season is expected to be pushed back by at least seven days from June 12 to June 19 after players and managers expressed their concerns that major questions needed to be answered over the risks of a return to full-contact training and games being played again.
- The emergency fund that was launched to rescue community sports clubs during the coronavirus lockdown will be forced to pause on Thursday night, after receiving almost 10,000 applications for help.
- English rugby’s main stakeholders will meet on Thursday to discuss a timetable for Premiership Rugby’s return to play.
- Eni Aluko has apologised for a series of Twitter posts in which she accused some Britons of reacting with “joy” to the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and that it had “perpetuated a culture of do-nothing entitlement”.
- Premier League players have been assured they will not be rushed back for Project Restart.
- Manchester’s top cop has poured cold water on the Premier League bid to play at home grounds.
- Manchester City have begun to refund their season ticket holders for the final six Premier League home matches of the season.
- Timo Werner has irked Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool target insisted he would prefer to move elsewhere than Bavaria.
- Adrian insists Liverpool are ready to ready to defy coronavirus and start playing again.
- Arsenal reportedly face competition from AC Milan in the race to snare Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic away from the Bernabeu.
- Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt could be on the move after just one uninspiring year in Italy with Barcelona reportedly ready to bring him to the Nou Camp.
- Thomas Partey is reportedly set to snub interest from Paris Saint-Germain because he wants to sign for Arsenal this summer.
- Mark Noble and Declan Rice were the first stars through the doors as West Ham returned to training.
- Celtic starlet Daniel Kelly is reportedly at the centre of a five-way transfer battle as Premier League teams look to lure him south of the border.
- The Premier League is facing a race against time to meet its restart target of June 12 after managers and players expressed doubts about the viability of the planned resumption date.
- Erling Haaland has insisted he is only thinking about playing for Borussia Dortmund despite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
- The Premier League are set to delay Project Restart after Jose Mourinho led concerns over player welfare at Wednesday’s managers’ meeting.
- Chelsea believe they are close to landing Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes.
- Barcelona are keen on Juan Foyth with the Spurs defender available for transfer this summer.
- One of the biggest hurdles potentially blocking the return of Premier League football has been overcome, with cautious police backing to allow games at Anfield.
- Paul Scholes has recalled how Manchester United’s players went from looking forward to playing with Ronaldinho to trying to kick him within a matter of days.
- Owen Hargreaves believes the coronavirus crisis won’t stop Manchester United buying “special case” Jadon Sancho.
- Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummeenigge has suggested the club will not be held to ransom for Leroy Sane.
- Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer has told his agent to arrange a transfer away from the clubs this summer amid strong interest in him.
- All 12 top-flight clubs including Rangers have confirmed they will not object to the current season being officially ended with Celtic crowned nine in-a-row champions.
- Jack Ross insists Hibs will have no sympathy for Hearts if the Jambos are relegated from the Premiership.
- Celtic could bank a £4m coronavirus boost after Barcelona joined the chase for Moussa Dembele.