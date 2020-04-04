The Story of the Bundesliga Season 2019/20 – What Happened So Far

The 2019/20 season is just about to re-start this weekend and what a season it was so far. RB Leipzig were quick off the blocks under new coach Julian Nagelsmann and a dominant force at the start, only to have their winning streak ended by David Wagner’s re-energised FC Schalke. With BVB and FC Bayern dropping points early, it was time for a surprise leader: Borussia M’Gladbach. Meanwhile, Union Berlin, playing in their debut top-flight season, clearly showed they weren’t to be underestimated. Under the reigns of new coach Hansi Flick, and spearheaded by record-breaking striker Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern fought their way back. Closely followed by BVB with their cast of young superstar players like Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi and goal-scoring phenom Erling Haaland.