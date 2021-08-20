Home TV Show News and Interviews LATEST ON RONALDO TRANSFER! | Ronaldo leaves training earlier, City are in talks with Juventus!
LATEST ON RONALDO TRANSFER! | Ronaldo leaves training earlier, City are in talks with Juventus!
UCL group stage draw reaction: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other?! | ESPN FC

LATEST ON RONALDO TRANSFER! | Ronaldo leaves training earlier, City are in talks with Juventus!

Vinny O’Connor brings us the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible move to Manchester City. City are in talks to sign Ronaldo from Juventus. The Portugal captain, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy.

