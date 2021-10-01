Home TV Show News and Interviews Klopp would make a good Bond! | Jamie Carragher meets Daniel Craig to talk Liverpool & James Bond!

Klopp would make a good Bond! | Jamie Carragher meets Daniel Craig to talk Liverpool & James Bond!

Klopp would make a good Bond! | Jamie Carragher meets Daniel Craig to talk Liverpool & James Bond!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Best Premier League goals scored in October

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2122
Jamie Carragher met up with Daniel Craig to discuss his love of Liverpool, the thrill he felt meeting Liverpool players in person, his final appearance as James Bond, and whether Jurgen Klopp would make a good 007!
‘No Time To Die’ is in cinemas now

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
A Trent Alexander-Arnold DILEMMA! | Liverpool vs Manchester City preview | FPL Show

A Trent Alexander-Arnold DILEMMA! | Liverpool vs Manchester City preview | FPL Show

Next Video
premier league best goals

Best Premier League goals scored in October

Related videos

Top