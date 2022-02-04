Home Review Show Highlights Juventus 2-0 Hellas Verona | Vlahovic and Zakaria strike in first Juve appearance | Serie A 2021/22

Juventus 2-0 Hellas Verona | Vlahovic and Zakaria strike in first Juve appearance | Serie A 2021/22
The hosts continue their unbeaten run in the league, tonight’s win marks a tenth consecutive game without defeat for the Bianconeri; they snatch 4th spot from Atalanta even though la Dea has a game in hand | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

