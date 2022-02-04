Home Review Show Highlights Sampdoria 4-0 Sassuolo | Caputo nets the opener against his former club | Serie A 2021/22

Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari | Gaston Pereiro steals the show in Bergamo | Serie A 2021/22

It was Marco Giampaolo’s first match at the Marassi since his return in the Sampdoria dugout, and the Blucerchiati made sure it was a day to remember for the Italian coach | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
