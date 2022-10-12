Julien Laurens: The man behind the Mbappé story

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube channel! Today, Joel Beya is joined by ESPN Journalist Julien Laurens as they dive into the recent news regarding Kylian Mbappé and PSG! Breaking news came yesterday saying how Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at PSG and would seek a move away in January. They discuss his unhappiness with positioning, are Real Madrid still interesting in Mbappé? What clubs are in the running? His relationship with Neymar & Messi, Comments from Henry and much more!
Also, if you haven’t already make sure to check out the latest episode of Vibe with FIVE: https://youtu.be/8VitGMaZpFs
Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!
Check out Vibe With FIVE on all platforms!: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK IG: https://instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/fiveuk
Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya
Julien Laurens IG: https://instagram.com/julien_laurens
Julien Laurens Twitter: https://twitter.com/laurensjulien
– Check out his work at ESPN.co.uk
ESPN IG: https://instagram.com/espnfc
ESPN Twitter: https://twitter.com/espnfc
ESPN YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/ESPNFC
#rioferdinand #five
0:00; – “Vibe with FIVE” trailer
0:34; – Intro
1:00; – Does Mbappe really want to leave PSG?
2:24; – Which clubs are still interested in signing Kylian?
6:34; – What’s going inside the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe trio?
9:49; – Henry’s comments on Mbappe’s outrage over his position on the pitch
13:19; – What’s the next chapter in Mbappe’s saga?
15:57; – Outro
16:22; – “Vibe with FIVE” trailer
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5
#RioFerdinand #FIVE