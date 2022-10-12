Julien Laurens: The man behind the Mbappé story

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube channel! Today, Joel Beya is joined by ESPN Journalist Julien Laurens as they dive into the recent news regarding Kylian Mbappé and PSG! Breaking news came yesterday saying how Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at PSG and would seek a move away in January. They discuss his unhappiness with positioning, are Real Madrid still interesting in Mbappé? What clubs are in the running? His relationship with Neymar & Messi, Comments from Henry and much more!

0:00; – “Vibe with FIVE” trailer

0:34; – Intro

1:00; – Does Mbappe really want to leave PSG?

2:24; – Which clubs are still interested in signing Kylian?

6:34; – What’s going inside the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe trio?

9:49; – Henry’s comments on Mbappe’s outrage over his position on the pitch

13:19; – What’s the next chapter in Mbappe’s saga?

15:57; – Outro

16:22; – “Vibe with FIVE” trailer

