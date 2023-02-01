January transfer window 2023 done deals
Premier League – January transfer window 2023 done deals
January saw huge amounts of cash splashed by clubs at both ends of the table and there were some major last-minute deals as well.
- Enzo Fernandez – Benfica to Chelsea, £106.8m
- Shane Duffy – Brighton to Fulham, undisclosed
- Diogo Monteiro – Servette to Leeds, undisclosed
- Harrison Ashby – West Ham to Newcastle, £3m
- Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea to Tottenham, undisclosed
- Joao Cancelo – Manchester City to Bayern Munich, loan
- Nathan Opoku – FDM Field Masters Sporting Club to Leicester, free
- Sasa Lukic – Torino to Fulham, £8m
- Jorginho – Chelsea to Arsenal, £12m
- Illia Zabarnyi – Dynamo Kyiv to Bournemouth, £24m
- Naouirou Ahamada – Stuttgart to Crystal Palace, undisclosed
- Albert Sambi Lokonga – Arsenal to Crystal Palace, loan
- Felipe – Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
- Hamed Junior Traore – Sassuolo to Bournemouth, loan
- Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham, loan
- Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain to Nottingham Forest, loan
- Jonjo Shelvey – Newcastle to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
- Harry Souttar – Stoke to Leicester, £15m
- Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich to Man Utd, loan
- Kamaldeen Sulemana – Rennes to Southampton, £22m
- Paul Onuachu – Genk to Southampton, £18m
- Cedric Soares – Arsenal to Fulham, loan
