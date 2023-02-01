Home Transfer News January transfer window 2023 done deals
Transfer News

January transfer window 2023 done deals

Premier League – January transfer window 2023 done deals

January saw huge amounts of cash splashed by clubs at both ends of the table and there were some major last-minute deals as well.

  • Enzo Fernandez – Benfica to Chelsea, £106.8m
  • Shane Duffy – Brighton to Fulham, undisclosed
  • Diogo Monteiro – Servette to Leeds, undisclosed
  • Harrison Ashby – West Ham to Newcastle, £3m
  • Jude Soonsup-Bell – Chelsea to Tottenham, undisclosed
  • Joao Cancelo – Manchester City to Bayern Munich, loan
  • Nathan Opoku – FDM Field Masters Sporting Club to Leicester, free
  • Sasa Lukic – Torino to Fulham, £8m
  • Jorginho – Chelsea to Arsenal, £12m
  • Illia Zabarnyi – Dynamo Kyiv to Bournemouth, £24m
  • Naouirou Ahamada – Stuttgart to Crystal Palace, undisclosed
  • Albert Sambi Lokonga – Arsenal to Crystal Palace, loan
  • Felipe – Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
  • Hamed Junior Traore – Sassuolo to Bournemouth, loan
  • Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham, loan
  • Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain to Nottingham Forest, loan
  • Jonjo Shelvey – Newcastle to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
  • Harry Souttar – Stoke to Leicester, £15m
  • Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich to Man Utd, loan
  • Kamaldeen Sulemana – Rennes to Southampton, £22m
  • Paul Onuachu – Genk to Southampton, £18m
  • Cedric Soares – Arsenal to Fulham, loan
