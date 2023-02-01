Home Leagues Bundesliga BEST GOALS in January | Kimmich, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

Newcastle United v Southampton Full Match – Carabao Cup | 31 January 2023

Vote for your goal of the month!
Here we go again! The Goal of the Month is back – and how! Despite the long break for the World Cup, the Bundesliga stars have obviously not forgotten how to score goals. Whether it’s a long-range shot or an acrobatic finish – as always, there was plenty to enjoy in January. And now it’s your turn. Which goal did you like best? Vote for the Goal of the Month by hashtagging the name of your favourite goalscorer in the comments!

