Home Leagues Serie A Its derby time in Serie A | Promo | Round 4 | Serie A 2023/24

Its derby time in Serie A | Promo | Round 4 | Serie A 2023/24

Its derby time in Serie A | Promo | Round 4 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Cameron Archer | Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-match press conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 4th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Juventus-Lazio
0:28 Inter-Milan
0:58 Genoa-Napoli
1:28 Cagliari-Udinese
1:58 Frosinone-Sassuolo
2:28 Monza-Lecce
2:58 Fiorentina-Atalanta
3:28 Roma-Empoli
3:58 Salernitana-Torino
4:28 Verona-Bologna

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
BREAKING: 777 partners agree Everton takeover

BREAKING: 777 partners agree Everton takeover

Next Video
Cameron Archer | Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-match press conference

Cameron Archer | Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-match press conference

Related videos

Top