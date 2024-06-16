UEFA Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 15 June 2024

Celina Hinchcliffe presents a round-up of the second day of UEFA Euro 2024 – match highlights include Hungary versus Switzerland in Group A at the Cologne Stadium and the opening fixtures of Group B as Spain face Croatia in a repeat of the 2023 Nations League Final while Italy play Albania in the start of the Italian’s European Championship title defence, and there are also updates from the England camp ahead of their first match against Serbia.

