Ipswich Town v West Ham United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Ipswich Town v West Ham United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Three goals from Sebastien Haller helped to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory for West Ham United in a pre-season fixture at Ipswich Town.