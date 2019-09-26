Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ipswich Town v West Ham United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
14 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?
Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football world by asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?