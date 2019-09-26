Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
8 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Watch all the highlights from today’s game against Dundee United. Sheffield United took the lead true Billy Sharp before the match was abandoned at half time.