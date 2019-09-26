Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match
Ben Chilwell: Chelsea sign Leicester defender on five-year deal

Dundee United v Sheffield United Highlights | Pre-season Friendly Match

Watch all the highlights from today’s game against Dundee United. Sheffield United took the lead true Billy Sharp before the match was abandoned at half time.

