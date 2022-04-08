Immobile in stellar form at Marassi | Every Goal | Round 32 | Serie A 2021/22

All the goals from Round 32 | Serie A 2021/22

00:00 – 00:07 – Every Goal Round 32

00:07 – 00:28 – Nicolo Barella, Inter – H.Verona 1-0

00:23 – 00:35 – Edin Dzeko, Inter – H.Verona 2-0

00:35 – 00:59 – Joao Pedro, Cagliari – Juventus 1-0

00:59 – 01:20 – Matthijs De Ligt – Cagliari – Juventus 1-1

01:20 – 1:41 – Dusan Vlahovic – Cagliari – Juventus 1-2

01:41 – 02:01 – Adam Marusic, Genoa – Lazio 0-1

02:01 – 02:24 – Ciro Inmobile, Genoa – Lazio 0-2

02:24 – 02:48 – Ciro Inmobile, Genoa – Lazio 0-3

02:48 – 03:07 – Patric (OG), Genoa – Lazio 1-3

03:07 – 03:29 – Ciro Inmobile, Genoa – Lazio 1-4

03:29 – 03:58 – Nicolas Gonzalez, Napoli – Fiorentina 0-1

03:58 – 04:17 – Dries Mertens, Napoli – Fiorentina 1-1

04:17 – 04:35 – Jonathan Ikone, Napoli – Fiorentina 1-2

04:35 – 05:02 – Arthur Cabral, Napoli – Fiorentina 1-3

05:02 – 05:20 – Victor Osimhen, Napoli – Fiorentina 2-3

05:20 – 05:40 – Junior H. Traore, Sassuolo – Atalanta 1-0

05:40 – 05:57 – Junior H. Traore, Sassuolo – Atalanta 2-0

05:57 – 06:12 – Luis Muriel, Sassuolo – Atalanta 2-1

06:12 – 06:25 – Gerard Deulofeu, Venezia – Udinese 0-1

06:25 – 06:43 – Thomas Henry, Venezia – Udinese 1-1

06:43 – 06:57 – Rodrigo Becao, Venezia – Udinese 1-2

06:57 – 07:12 – Ivan Radovanovic, Roma – Salernitana 0-1

07:12 – 07:32 – Carles Perez, Roma – Salernitana 1-1

07:32 – 07:49 – Chris Smalling, Roma – Salernitana 2-1

07:49 – 08:13 – Marko Arnautovic, Bolgona – Sampdoria 1-0

08:13 – 08:37 – Marko Arnautovic, Bolgona – Sampdoria 2-0

