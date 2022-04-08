Home Review Show Split Deciders, Derbies and 24 Goals! | Matchweek 33 Round-Up | cinch Premiership

A thrilling week in the cinch Premiership saw the top and bottom 6 decided after dramatic late goals, 2 fierce Derbies in Dundee and Edinburgh, and a 7-0 win for Celtic!

