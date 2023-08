Will the fans ever get to hear what’s going on with VAR decisions? Should ex-players be helping referees? And is there really a ‘big club’ bias?

The boys are joined by Howard Webb to discuss all matters referees and VAR. Howard also finally apologises to Alan for his decision that helped relegate Newcastle back in 2009.

00:00 – Intro

00:20 – Apology To Shearer

02:37 – Onana Incident

04:32 – VAR

09:55 – Players as VAR Assistants?

20:00 – Handball Complexities