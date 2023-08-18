Home Leagues Serie A Calcio is here. Again. | Promo | Serie A 2023/24

Calcio is here. Again. | Promo | Serie A 2023/24

Calcio is here. Again. | Promo | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Howard Webb – VAR, Players as Referees and Big Club Bias

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Calcio is many things.
It’s passion.
It’s challenging.
It’s joy.
It’s emotions.
Every year
New players
New clubs
New cities
But the same bellezza
Calcio is yours.
Calcio is here.
Again.
The most unpredictable season ever.
Welcome to Serie A 2023/2024

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 18 August 2023

Next Video
Howard Webb – VAR, Players as Referees and Big Club Bias

Howard Webb – VAR, Players as Referees and Big Club Bias

Related videos

Top