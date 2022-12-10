How Many England Players Would Get In France’s XI? | Saturday Social ft Pieface & Abbi Summers

SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Smithy and Joe are joined by Pieface & Abbi Summers this week on Saturday Social. Ahead of England’s massive quarter final with France later today, we get the guests to pick a combined XI of the two nations.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports #WorldCup

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsfootball

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub