Who Can Handle Mbappe? Is Bellingham The Best Midfielder In The World | England & France Combined XI

‘Patrice & Rio Reacts’ is back with another episode on FIVE!
Today, Rio Ferdinand, Stephen Howson, and France legend Patrice Evra discuss the upcoming England versus France game in the quarter-final of the World Cup! Rio and Patrice speak on behalf of their national teams providing their insightful perspectives on who will win the game and progress to the next stage of the tournament!
In this video, guys also talk about Jude Bellingham’s phenomenon and his role in the upcoming fixture as well as whether England are experienced enough to lift the World Cup? and much much more!
Watch this video to the end to find out their predictions for this game and their combined XI from two teams!
0:00; – Intro
1:43; – Is Patrice as confident about France as Rio is about England?
2:55; – The truth behind Rio’s bet with Patrice
4:25; – The guys bet again on England v France
4:48; – Why Rio thinks England will beat France
6:46; – Ste provides the stats to back France
7:44; – Will the England defence handle France’s front 3?
11:48; – is Jude Bellingham the best young player in world football?
14:13; – a potential back 3 for England?
15:42; – the difference between the current and old generation of players
18:50; – Rio’s story on Ruud’s MCFC shirt swap
20:21; – Patrice & Rio give us their predictions
21:40; – England & France combined XI: Goalkeeper
22:19; – Combined XI: Full backs
22:35; – Combined XI: Centre backs
22:49; – Combined XI: Midfielders
23:23; – Combined XI: Attacking trio
24:32; – What can we see Mbappe do more of to improve his game?
25:24; – how do you defend against Mbappe?
28:59; – FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: is this WC a springboard for Bellingham’s career?
30:54; – FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: Rafael Leão is a top talent & Gonçalo Ramos hattrick
33:34; – FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms: Hakimi’s penalty and Morocco’s journey
35:05; – Patrice’s UCL Final in 2004
36:56; – FIFA 23 World Cup Stories: Rashford & his current focus
41:43; – Outro