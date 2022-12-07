Morocco v Portugal – Preview | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Quarter Finals | 10 December 2022

2022 FIFA World Cup | Quarterfinals | Morocco v Portugal | Preview

Preview of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Portugal

Portugal team news

Fernando Santos also omitted Joao Cancelo against Switzerland, favouring Raphael Guerreiro at left-back and Diogo Dalot on the right, and that selection may remain unchanged.

Another of his less-heralded inclusions, Otavio, should continue in midfield, while William Carvalho hopes to hold off the challenge of Ruben Neves to retain his place in the Portuguese engine room.

Meanwhile, Nuno Mendes was earlier ruled out of the knockout stages due to injury and Danilo is still a doubt. In the latter’s likely absence, Ruben Dias should partner 39-year-old Pepe at the heart of the back four.

Morocco team news

In contrast to some chopping and changing in the Portugal lineup, Morocco have fielded a relatively settled XI throughout the finals.

However, Walid Regragui has several fitness concerns about some integral cogs in his well-oiled machine, none more so than West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd.

The ever-present centre-back faces a race against time after he was taken off in tears during the victory over Spain, and captain Romain Saiss completed the game with strapping to his leg. Furthermore, Sofyan Amrabat played through pain with a back problem.

Both full-backs have also experienced injury issues in Qatar, but if all are available, a side spearheaded by attacking trio Sofiane Boufal, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri will look very similar to that which eliminated La Roja.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix