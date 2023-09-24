HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF | September 24, 2023

📺 Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
00:00:00 – Line-Up by Inter Miami FC
00:00:09 – Line-Up by Orlando City SC
00:00:14 – Kick Off by Orlando City SC
00:00:24 – Booking by Tomás Avilés
00:00:45 – GK Save by Pedro Gallese
00:01:01 – GK Save by Drake Callender
00:01:25 – Booking by Benjamin Cremaschi
00:01:41 – GK Save by Pedro Gallese
00:02:14 – End Period by Orlando City SC
00:02:28 – Start Period by Inter Miami FC
00:02:42 – Shot by Facundo Torres
00:02:54 – Goal by David Ruiz
00:03:47 – Booking by David Ruiz
00:04:06 – Booking by DeAndre Yedlin
00:04:15 – Shot by Martín Ojeda
00:04:29 – Shot by Leonardo Campana
00:04:45 – Shot by Iván Angulo
00:05:18 – Goal by Duncan McGuire
00:06:07 – Shot by Robert Taylor
00:06:19 – Shot by Facundo Torres
00:06:33 – Shot by Gastón González
00:06:46 – End Match by Orlando City SC