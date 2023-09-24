HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF | September 24, 2023

📺 Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

00:00:00 – Line-Up by Inter Miami FC

00:00:09 – Line-Up by Orlando City SC

00:00:14 – Kick Off by Orlando City SC

00:00:24 – Booking by Tomás Avilés

00:00:45 – GK Save by Pedro Gallese

00:01:01 – GK Save by Drake Callender

00:01:25 – Booking by Benjamin Cremaschi

00:01:41 – GK Save by Pedro Gallese

00:02:14 – End Period by Orlando City SC

00:02:28 – Start Period by Inter Miami FC

00:02:42 – Shot by Facundo Torres

00:02:54 – Goal by David Ruiz

00:03:47 – Booking by David Ruiz

00:04:06 – Booking by DeAndre Yedlin

00:04:15 – Shot by Martín Ojeda

00:04:29 – Shot by Leonardo Campana

00:04:45 – Shot by Iván Angulo

00:05:18 – Goal by Duncan McGuire

00:06:07 – Shot by Robert Taylor

00:06:19 – Shot by Facundo Torres

00:06:33 – Shot by Gastón González

00:06:46 – End Match by Orlando City SC