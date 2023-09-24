Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid recorded their first loss of the season in the derby against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano (Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid). Atlético took an early lead thanks to Álvaro Morata, which was then doubled by a strike from Antoine Griezmann. Real Madrid managed to pull one back thanks to a long-range strike from Toni Kroos in the first half, but it was Atlético who started the second part better with Morata getting on the scoresheet again. Despite a number of substitutions from Ancelotti and chances in the second half, Real Madrid were unable to stage a comeback at the Metropolitano. Ancelotti’s team now turn to their midweek LaLiga encounter against Las Palmas at the Bernabéu.
