Heads Gone Podcast – Yaya Touré Or Steven Gerrard? How was Balotelli really? FT Joleon Lescott

Is Yaya Toure better than Steven Gerrard? Would Ashley Williams be a good replacement for Harry Maguire? What is Mario Balotelli’s personality really like? Heads Gone is back with another episode with your hosts Stephen Howson and Ashley Williams! They talk football academies and how they effect individual brilliance! Was the 2000’s Premier League better than the standard of the modern day Premier League? Mario Ballotelli’s antics and how he is as a person! Steven Gerrard vs Yaya Toure is dissected as Stephen Howson comes with a point to prove! What was Yaya Toure like on a night out? Joleon Lesscott has started DJing! All this and much much more in this packed episode of Heads Gone!

