Home Leagues Serie A Inter take on Lazio to keep top of league table | Promo | Round 16 | Serie A 2023/24

Inter take on Lazio to keep top of league table | Promo | Round 16 | Serie A 2023/24

Inter take on Lazio to keep top of league table | Promo | Round 16 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Heads Gone Podcast – Yaya Touré Or Steven Gerrard? How was Balotelli really? FT Joleon Lescott

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 16th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Genoa-Juventus
0:28 Lecce-Frosinone
0:58 Napoli-Cagliari
1:28 Torino-Empoli
1:58 Milan-Monza
2:28 Fiorentina-Verona
2:58 Udinese-Sassuolo
3:28 Bologna-Roma
3:58 Lazio-Inter
4:28 Atalanta-Salernitana

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Brighton | Roberto De Zerbi, FA charges & Reiss Nelson form

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Brighton | Roberto De Zerbi, FA charges & Reiss Nelson form

Next Video
Heads Gone Podcast – Yaya Touré Or Steven Gerrard? How was Balotelli really? FT Joleon Lescott

Heads Gone Podcast – Yaya Touré Or Steven Gerrard? How was Balotelli really? FT Joleon Lescott

Related videos

Top