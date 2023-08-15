Harry Maguires move to West Ham off | Defender expects chances at Manchester United

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

West Ham’s deal to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has fallen through.

Sky Sports News understands a departure for Maguire this late in the transfer window would have left Manchester United little time to bring in a replacement.

Manager Erik ten Hag has always said Maguire is an important part of the squad and that he is happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

