Harry Kane’s BEST Premier League goals!

Harry Kane has joined the 200 Premier League goals club! Here’s a compilation of the best goals scored by the Tottenham Hotspur forward.
Will Harry Kane break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals? Let us know in the comments.
Subscribe to the official Tottenham Hotspur YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTYT1558
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on TikTok: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTT1559
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTIG1560
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTW1561
Like Tottenham Hotspur on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTFB1562
Tottenham Hotspur website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTWEB1563
Tottenham Hotspur tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTIX1564
Tottenham Hotspur merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTMERCH1565
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #TottenhamHotspur #Spurs #HarryKane #Kane
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)