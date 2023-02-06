Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Harry Kane’s BEST Premier League goals!

Harry Kane’s BEST Premier League goals!

Harry Kane’s BEST Premier League goals!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BREAKING: Leeds sack Jesse Marsch after one year in charge!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Harry Kane has joined the 200 Premier League goals club! Here’s a compilation of the best goals scored by the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Will Harry Kane break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to the official Tottenham Hotspur YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTYT1558
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on TikTok: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTT1559
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTIG1560
Follow Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTW1561
Like Tottenham Hotspur on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTFB1562
Tottenham Hotspur website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTWEB1563
Tottenham Hotspur tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTTIX1564
Tottenham Hotspur merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTTOTMERCH1565

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #TottenhamHotspur #Spurs #HarryKane #Kane

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
The Hoops Go Nine Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 26 Round Up | cinch SPFL

The Hoops Go Nine Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 26 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Next Video
BREAKING: Leeds sack Jesse Marsch after one year in charge!

BREAKING: Leeds sack Jesse Marsch after one year in charge!

Related videos

Top