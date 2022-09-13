GUNDOGAN ON EMOTION OF FACING BORUSSIA DORTMUND | Man City vs Dortmund | Champions League

Pep Guardiola expects every member of the squad to have a part to play in upcoming fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Wolves.

City welcome the German side to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 14 September hoping to maintain our 100% start to Champions League Group G.

We are faced with a tough assignment at Molineux just three days later, as Guardiola’s men prepare to face Wolves in Saturday’s 12:30 kick-off.

But the boss, who revealed he has 20 players available for selection, has stressed the importance of the entire squad over the coming days in tackling a demanding period of fixtures.

