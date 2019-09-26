GREATEST saves from the 2019/20 Premier League season
A compilation of the greatest saves produced in the 2019/20 Premier League season. This video features Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Ben Foster (Watford) and more!