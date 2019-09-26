‘Sancho might NEVER join Manchester United if he does not join this summer’ | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea edge closer to Havertz, Chilwell & Thiago Silva deals | The Transfer Show
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
‘Sancho might NEVER join Manchester United if he does not join this summer’ | The Transfer Show
Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth says there is a chance Jadon Sancho will never join Manchester United if he does not join in this summer transfer window.