'Sancho might NEVER join Manchester United if he does not join this summer' | The Transfer Show
‘Sancho might NEVER join Manchester United if he does not join this summer’ | The Transfer Show
Chelsea edge closer to Havertz, Chilwell & Thiago Silva deals | The Transfer Show

Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth says there is a chance Jadon Sancho will never join Manchester United if he does not join in this summer transfer window.

