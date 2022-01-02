Getafe v Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 02 January 2022
- Home
- Leagues
- icon Watch LaterAdded 05:26icon Watch LaterAdded 04:41icon Watch LaterAdded 06:50icon Watch LaterAdded 12:38icon Watch LaterAdded 02:27icon Watch LaterAdded 03:29icon Watch LaterAdded 03:22icon Watch LaterAdded 03:33icon Watch LaterAdded 03:23icon Watch LaterAdded 06:19icon Watch LaterAdded 06:31icon Watch LaterAdded 06:37
-
- Cup Games
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- icon Watch LaterAdded 05:13
-
- News and Interviews