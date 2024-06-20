Georgia v Czech Republic Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

Full match replays coverage from Hamburg as Georgia’s maiden European Championship campaign continues against 2020 quarter-finalists and Group F rivals, the Czech Republic. Georgia are the only debutants taking part in this tournament. They meet a Czech side who impressed three years ago, with striker Patrik Schick finishing joint top scorer on five goals, including three in the group stage. The 1996 finalists have made the knockout stage three times in their last five appearances, while the last debutant to make it out of the groups was Iceland in 2016. Mark Chapman presents, with commentary from Robyn Cowen.

