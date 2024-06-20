MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 22 June 2024

Alex Scott presents all the goals and talking points from the day’s three matches, featuring 2016 winners Portugal’s Group F encounter with Turkey. Portugal are something of a specialist in this tournament, reaching the knockout stage on all eight appearances, although they failed to make the quarter-finals for the first time at Euro 2020, while Turkey’s best result is reaching the semi-finals in 2008. You can also see what happened in the other Group F game between Georgia and the Czech Republic, and in Group E between Belgium and Romania.

Source 2

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|