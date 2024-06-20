Home International Games Euro 2024 MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 22 June 2024

MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 22 June 2024

MOTD: Euro 2024 Highlights | 22 June 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Georgia v Czech Republic Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

Cancel

Alex Scott presents all the goals and talking points from the day’s three matches, featuring 2016 winners Portugal’s Group F encounter with Turkey. Portugal are something of a specialist in this tournament, reaching the knockout stage on all eight appearances, although they failed to make the quarter-finals for the first time at Euro 2020, while Turkey’s best result is reaching the semi-finals in 2008. You can also see what happened in the other Group F game between Georgia and the Czech Republic, and in Group E between Belgium and Romania.

Source 2
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
2024 Copa America

Ecuador vs Venezuela Full Match – 2024 Copa America | 22 June 2024

Next Video
Georgia v Czech Republic

Georgia v Czech Republic Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

Related videos

Top