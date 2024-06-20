Home International Games Euro 2024 Romania Belgium v Romania Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

Belgium v Romania Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024
Laura Woods is joined by Karen Carney, Ian Wright and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou for coverage of Belgium against Romania in Cologne – it’s the first time the two sides have met at a major tournament and the Belgians will as ever be looking for inspiration from Kevin de Bruyne and his Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku. Their opponents Romania topped their group in qualifying and are coached by Edward Iordanescu, whose father Anghel was in charge of the national side the last time they appeared at the European Championships in 2016 – match commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Ally McCoist.

