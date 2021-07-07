Home International Games Euro 2020 England v Denmark preview – UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final | 7 July 2021
England v Denmark preview – UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final | 7 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
72 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

England v Denmark preview – UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final | 7 July 2021

England v Denmark: Euro 2020 semi-final match preview
Wed, July 7, 2021
An in-depth look at England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley. The Three Lions are one win away from their first ever European Championship final.

England v Denmark preview - UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final | 7 July 2021 5

Previous Video
Italy v Spain

UEFA Euro 2020 | Semifinals | Italy v Spain | All Goals of the Day

Next Video
Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference ahead of semi-final

Related videos

Top