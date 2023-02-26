Gabriel and Saliba? Theyre like a HAPPY marriage! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Everton

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:07 – Team news, is Partey fit to play?: He hasn’t trained much, he will train today. He needs to get the rhythm

00:31 – Saliba and Gabriel incident post-Leicester: They are a happy marriage, they are demanding of each other. Everything is fine.

00:41 – Use of VAR, anything to add?: No.

00:48 – Revenge against Everton?: We have to do things better than weeks ago, hopefully we’ll play better.

01:04 – What are you going to be telling your players?: Like any opponent, we show them what they do, what they’re about.

01:22 – What would you say about your record against Sean Dyche?: We have to improve.

01:34 – 60 points after 25 games, some achievement: If we do it yes, but it means nothing. There’s still anything 14 games to play.

02:00 – Difficult to know what your best team is now?: We assess that situation everyday. Having alternatives will be crucial.

02:34 – New manager for Everton so no need to analyse as many games?: With Sean it’s quite clear what he’s done and the success that’s come from it. We have to look at certain matches and get the right tactics to beat them.

03:19 – Lack of bonding between other managers?: I haven’t had that opportunity because once I joined, 3 months later there was COVID!

04:01 – What have you done differently to get back to your early season form?: We’ve been much more efficient and cut out the errors.

04:35 – Teams fear playing you at home?: I don’t know, we don’t control how the opponent feels.

05:05 – Supporters buying into what you need to do: They’re going to be crucial tomorrow.

05:36 – Being able to switch off when away from work: You can have difficulties in your job, but you can’t destroy your life because of that.

06:23 – Empathy for Graham Potter?: Absolutely, we are colleagues and know the pressures of the job.

06:56 – Potter receiving death threats, did you suffer any of this during the hard times?: I prefer not to talk about that.

07:11 – Do you like your players challenging each other?: Yeah! I don’t want robots, I want players with passion!

07:45 – Having conversations with Saka about dealing with not winning fouls: We talk about every moment that has an impact on him and the team.

08:09 – Telling Saka to come off from wide when receiving the ball: There are many solutions to different things.

08:20 – Smith Rowe and Kiwior playing for the U23s: They needed some minutes and it was great to see them on the field because we’re going to need them.

08:48 – Losing players who aren’t getting many minutes in the summer?: I’m not thinking about that.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#afc #arsenal #premierleague