Home Pre-match Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Wolves

Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Wolves

Jürgen Klopps Premier League press conference | Liverpool vs Wolves
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gabriel and Saliba? Theyre like a HAPPY marriage! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Everton

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The Liverpool manager briefs the media ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Gabriel and Saliba? Theyre like a HAPPY marriage! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Everton

Gabriel and Saliba? Theyre like a HAPPY marriage! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Everton

Related videos

Top